New Smackdown Draft Pick Revealed Before Raw
One of the free agents from night one of the WWE Draft is a free agent no longer. Sarah Schreiber announced in a new video before tonight’s Raw that Smackdown has drafted Shorty G. G was one of the people left undrafted after Smackdown and Talking Smack along with Mickie James, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado.
Shorty (aka Chad Gable) is sticking with the brand that he was on before the Draft with Smackdown’s choice. He has been used sparingly on Smackdown, appearing only three times since April all of which were losses; two against Sheamus and one against Matt Riddle.
.@sarahschreib has 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 regarding Shorty G’s status in the 2020 #WWEDraft. 👀 @WWEGable#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TihaMjfP7F
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 12, 2020
