WWE News: New Smackdown Promo Video, WWE Possibly Teasing a New Angle For Curt Hawkins
– Here is a new promo video for tonight’s WWE Smackdown…
#WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg & @ShinsukeN sign their contract for #MITB, and #SmackDown #WomensChampion @CarmellaWWE promises to expose the truth about @WWEAsuka TOMORROW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/LqPNRqahpG
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2018
– Curt Hawkins suffered is 200th straight loss on last night’s WWE Raw, thanks to baron Corbin getting involved. Hawkins says he doesn’t know why Corbin has a problem with him, but says it’s going to suck to be Corbin when he becomes the first guy to lose to Hawkins.
– It appears that WWE may be teasing an angle with Curt Hawkins involving former WWE stars. WWE has a new poll asking fans who should Hawkins train with to break the streak now that he’s 0-200. It looks like this…
* Gillberg (45%)
* Brooklyn Brawler (32%)
* Barry Horowitz (18%)
* Harvey Wippleman (5%)