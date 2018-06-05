WWE News: New Smackdown Promo Video, WWE Possibly Teasing a New Angle For Curt Hawkins

– Here is a new promo video for tonight’s WWE Smackdown…

– Curt Hawkins suffered is 200th straight loss on last night’s WWE Raw, thanks to baron Corbin getting involved. Hawkins says he doesn’t know why Corbin has a problem with him, but says it’s going to suck to be Corbin when he becomes the first guy to lose to Hawkins.

– It appears that WWE may be teasing an angle with Curt Hawkins involving former WWE stars. WWE has a new poll asking fans who should Hawkins train with to break the streak now that he’s 0-200. It looks like this…

* Gillberg (45%)

* Brooklyn Brawler (32%)

* Barry Horowitz (18%)

* Harvey Wippleman (5%)