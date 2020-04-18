wrestling / News
New Smackdown Tag Team Champions Crowned in Smackdown Main Event (Pics, Video)
We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions after the main event of this week’s episode. Big E. defeated The Miz and Jey Uso on Friday’s show to win the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks the New Day’s sixth reign as Smackdown Tag Team Champions; they are also two-time Raw Tag Team Champions. Miz and John Morrison’s reign ends at 50 days; it was Miz’s second run with the titles and Morrison’s first.
