New Speculation That Brock Lesnar Will Not Be Involved With WrestleMania 35

During an episode of PWInsider Audio featuring Mike Johnson (via Ringside News), Johnson speculated that Brock Lesnar may not even be involved in WrestleMania 35, and explained why he thought so…

“I wonder if Brock’s gonna be with them past the Rumble because you know everyone figured Brock was out the door. Is he even factored into their WrestleMania plans? We haven’t seen him advertised or even footage of him being used to promote WrestleMania 35. So I wonder if he’s out the door at the Rumble, but I guess that’s the allure of Brock is that, ‘Is this the end of Brock’s run?’ and it turns out not to be.”