wrestling / News
WWE News: New Speculation on WWE’s Booking of Roman Reigns, Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, Impact’s Most Patriotic Moments
July 4, 2018 | Posted by
– According to cagesideseats.com, the new speculation is that WWE is trying to book Roman Reigns like a cool heel in the hopes fans would then cheer him like a babyface.
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Johnny Gargano vs. EC3
* Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne
* The Mighty vs. Heavy Machinery
– Here are Impact Wrestling’s most patriotic moments…