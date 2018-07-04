Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Speculation on WWE’s Booking of Roman Reigns, Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, Impact’s Most Patriotic Moments

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Roman Reigns WWE Backlash

– According to cagesideseats.com, the new speculation is that WWE is trying to book Roman Reigns like a cool heel in the hopes fans would then cheer him like a babyface.

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Johnny Gargano vs. EC3
* Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne
* The Mighty vs. Heavy Machinery

– Here are Impact Wrestling’s most patriotic moments…

