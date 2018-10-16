New Speculation on Undertaker Retiring at WrestleMania & Entering The WWE Hall of Fame

According to Joe Peisich on Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast (via Ringside News), the latest speculation is that the Undertaker will retire this year at WrestleMania and go into the WWE Hall of Fame this year…

“It looks like The Undertaker will be from what I heard retiring officially at WrestleMania this year and going into the Hall Of Fame 2 nights before WrestleMania. I hear that The Undertaker and Batista are the 2 biggest names — 2 marquee names for the Hall Of Fame induction.”