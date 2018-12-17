Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Speculation That Vince McMahon May Announce a Draft Tonight, What Happened After WWE TLC, Promo For Vince’s Raw Return

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Vince McMahon

– According to Cageside Seats, there is speculation backstage Vince McMahon could announce another Draft during his appearance on Raw tonight.

– Here is a promo for Vince McMahon’s return on tonight’s Raw…

– Here is video of what happened after last night’s WWE TLC PPV…

