WWE News: New Speculation That Vince McMahon May Announce a Draft Tonight, What Happened After WWE TLC, Promo For Vince’s Raw Return
December 17, 2018
– According to Cageside Seats, there is speculation backstage Vince McMahon could announce another Draft during his appearance on Raw tonight.
– Here is a promo for Vince McMahon’s return on tonight’s Raw…
Tomorrow night, The Boss is BACK! @VinceMcMahon returns to #RAW to shake things up! pic.twitter.com/Svg77XSPqJ
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
– Here is video of what happened after last night’s WWE TLC PPV…