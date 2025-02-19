New Stable Attacks Robert Stone To End WWE NXT

The new, unnamed stable in NXT made their presence known this week, destroying Robert Stone in the final moments of the show. As noted, the group made their presence known in two segments at NXT Vengeance Day as they attacked Fraxiom and then Oba Femi after their matches. Tonight’s show saw the alliance of Performance Center talent appear in the final moments as they walked out of the PC and Ava found her office destroyed, with Stone laid out.

The group also seemed to have attacked several members of the tag team division earlier in the night. The group has not yet been given a name on WWE TV.