wrestling / News
New Starz Video Showcases CM Punk as Rickie Rabies in Heels
September 1, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, AEW’s CM Punk will be making his debut on the Starz series, Heels, in the upcoming third episode. Starz has released a new video featuring Punk as Rickie Rabies and Bonnie Somerville as his wife, Vicky Rabies. You can check out that video below:
