wrestling / News

New Starz Video Showcases CM Punk as Rickie Rabies in Heels

September 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk in Heels

As noted, AEW’s CM Punk will be making his debut on the Starz series, Heels, in the upcoming third episode. Starz has released a new video featuring Punk as Rickie Rabies and Bonnie Somerville as his wife, Vicky Rabies. You can check out that video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Heels, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading