New Statistics Show WWE Is More Profitable Now Than During Attitude Era
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics took to Twitter to post some new graphs which show that WWE is a more profitable company than arguably their most popular period, the Attitude Era. That period of time ran from 1998 to 2000 and it was during that time when they became a public company.
The increase in profitability of late, however, is due to increased revenue from RAW & Smackdown TV rights fees, Network licensing in the US and subscriptions internationally.
WWE is more profitable now than in its most popular era, 1998-2000, because of increased value of live sports broadcast rights.
WWE makes the growing majority of its revenue from Raw & Smackdown TV rights fees and WWE Network licensing (U.S.) and subs (int'l). pic.twitter.com/7279oowVrM
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 7, 2021
