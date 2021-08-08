New Statistics Show WWE Is More Profitable Now Than During Attitude Era

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics took to Twitter to post some new graphs which show that WWE is a more profitable company than arguably their most popular period, the Attitude Era. That period of time ran from 1998 to 2000 and it was during that time when they became a public company.

The increase in profitability of late, however, is due to increased revenue from RAW & Smackdown TV rights fees, Network licensing in the US and subscriptions internationally.