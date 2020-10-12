wrestling / News
New Steve Austin Book Set To Be Released In 2021
There’s a new Steve Austin book being released next year, and that’s the bottom line ’cause Stone Cold said so. ECW Press is releasing Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories about Stone Cold Steve Austin by Michael McAvennie, with the book set to be available on March 16, 2021.
Here’s the promotional material for the new book, courtesy of PWInsider:
316 facts about WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Austin 3:16 is a book about Stone Cold Steve Austin.
What?
I said STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN!
What?
Stone Cold is the toughest S.O.B. ever to lace up a pair of boots.
What?
He’d flip you the bird …
What?
… stomp a mudhole in you …
What?
… and walk it dry.
What?
Austin embodied WWE’s Attitude Era the moment he won the 1996 King of the Ring tournament …
What?
… and quoted iconic scripture on his opponent: “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!”
What?
Austin 3:16 celebrates the six-time WWE Champion’s finest moments in the ring and on the microphone …
What?
… and crashes other WWE Superstars’ in-ring revelries while behind the wheel of a beer truck …
What?
… a Zamboni …
What?
… and a monster truck.
What?
This book collects 316 Stone Cold facts, figures and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the Texas Rattlesnake …
What?
… including how he got into sports entertainment …
What?
… came up with the “Stone Cold” moniker …
What?
… what he really thinks of longtime adversaries Mr. McMahon, The Rock, and Bret “Hit Man” Hart …
What?
… and why he has the WWE Universe shouting “What?” all the time.
What?
Bottom line: Austin 3:16 says it all …
What?
… BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO!
