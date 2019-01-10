New Still Released From Paige Biopic Fighting With My Family

MGM has released a new image from WWE Studios’ Paige biopic Fighting With My Family. You can see the image below featuring Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, and Nick Frost. The film releases on February 22nd and also stars Jack Lowden, with Vince Vaughn and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Fighting With My Family is a comedy based on the true story of WWE Superstar Paige. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her family and face this new, cut-throat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep, fight for her family, and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.