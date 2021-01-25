New Stipulation Added For Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy Match On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new stipulation for the upcoming singles match between Dax Hardwood and Jungle Boy on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The company took to Twitter to reveal that both Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside in order to prevent any outside interference in the match.

“We have a new stipulation to announce for #JungleBoy vs.

@DaxFTR this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! #TullyBlanchard & @CashWheelerFTR will both be handcuffed to @luchasaurus at ringside to prevent any outside interference! Watch #AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama,” the company wrote.

FTR is currently ranked as the No. 1 contender’s for the AEW Tag Team titles, while Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have moved up to the No. 2 spot as both teams sit at 1-0 in tag team action this year.