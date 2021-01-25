wrestling / News
New Stipulation Added For Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy Match On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new stipulation for the upcoming singles match between Dax Hardwood and Jungle Boy on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
The company took to Twitter to reveal that both Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside in order to prevent any outside interference in the match.
“We have a new stipulation to announce for #JungleBoy vs.
@DaxFTR this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! #TullyBlanchard & @CashWheelerFTR will both be handcuffed to @luchasaurus at ringside to prevent any outside interference! Watch #AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama,” the company wrote.
FTR is currently ranked as the No. 1 contender’s for the AEW Tag Team titles, while Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have moved up to the No. 2 spot as both teams sit at 1-0 in tag team action this year.
We have a new stipulation to announce for #JungleBoy vs. @DaxFTR this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! #TullyBlanchard & @CashWheelerFTR will both be handcuffed to @luchasaurus at ringside to prevent any outside interference! Watch #AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/cPSSC468VA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE ‘My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson’ Report
- Undertaker Says He Was Drug Tested When He Was Part-Time, Would Often Have to Go In At End of Year
- Heath Slater Says He Pitched to Hit Brock Lesnar In Their Segment, Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction to ‘I Got Kids’
- Drew McIntyre on The Undertaker Calling Current WWE Product ‘Soft,’ Praises WWE Talent Roster