New Stipulation Added to NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Match

Zack Sabre Jr. has a little added incentive to win his match against Tanga Loa at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku thanks to a new stipulation. NJPW has announced that the match, which is set to take place on the May 3rd show, will now earn Sabre an IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title match against The Guerrillas of Destiny if he wins.

On the flip side, if Tanga Loa wins then Dangerous Tekkers can never again challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. NJPW’s full announcement reads as follows: