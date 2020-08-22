wrestling / News
New Stipulation Set For Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville at SummerSlam
The feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville has ratcheted up a notch or seven, with a new and very final stipulation announced for SummerSlam. On Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, Sonya Deville announced that the match will ne a No DQ match with the loser leaving WWE.
The stipulation came after Rose was interviewed by Kayla Braxton and obliquely alluded to the alleged attempted kidnapping of Deville, which happened when Rose as at Deville’s house. Rose didn’t directly reference the incident but said it’s been a tough week and asked Deville to speak to her so they could straighten this all out. Deville was asked about it later and said that she has a message for the whole world. She slapped Dana Brooke after Brooke expressed sympathy for what Deville’s gone through and then came out, saying that Rose was second-guessing her challenge and that the match will now be No DQ, loser leaves WWE so she doesn’t have to look at Rose’s face.
While Rose hasn’t accepted, WWE.com has updated the match preview with the new stipulation. SummerSlam takes place on Sunday from Amway Center and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card after the show.
"I say we put this all behind us and get back to where we were."#SmackDown #WWEThunderDome #SummerSlam @WWE_MandyRose @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/DYsqqswE5C
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
“No disqualification, and the loser is going to leave WWE.”@SonyaDevilleWWE raises the stakes for her #SummerSlam match with @WWE_MandyRose! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XLIGxsZoxI
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
