WWE News: New Table for 3 Debuts Tonight, Preview For next Week’s Total Bellas, WWE Night Set For Wednesday at Fenway Park

– The WWE Network will debut a new Table for 3 with Trish Stratus, Lita, and Alexa Bliss after tonight’s WWE Raw.

– Kofi Kingston will be throwing out the first pitch at the Wednesday Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park when the Sox play the Texas Rangers as part of Boston’s first ever “WWE Night.”

– Here is a preview for next week’s episode of Total Bellas…

“Nikki plans the bachlorette party of her dreams with her family and friends in Paris but Brie has other plans to liven up the party; Nikki tries to hide her emotions and her anxiety from the rest of the girls about her upcoming wedding to John Cena.”