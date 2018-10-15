WWE News: New Table For 3 Preview, Charlotte Flair at Awards Show, Stock Down

– WWE has posted a new preview for tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network. You can see the video below featuring Big Show, Diamond Dallas Page and Kevin Nash:

– WWE’s stock closed at $84.97 on Monday, down $0.58 (0.68%) from the previous closing price.

– Charlotte Flair attended the first Girl Hero Awards on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California. You can see comments from Flair and Stephanie McMahon below:

Yesterday @MsCharlotteWWE was on hand at the inaugural @GirlUp #GirlHero Awards to present teen leader Kate McCollum with the Trailblazer #GirlHero Award! Congratulations Kate & thank you to Girl Up for including @WWE in your fight to achieving global gender equality! pic.twitter.com/URLPGbKkbC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 15, 2018