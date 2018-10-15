wrestling / News
WWE News: New Table For 3 Preview, Charlotte Flair at Awards Show, Stock Down
– WWE has posted a new preview for tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network. You can see the video below featuring Big Show, Diamond Dallas Page and Kevin Nash:
– WWE’s stock closed at $84.97 on Monday, down $0.58 (0.68%) from the previous closing price.
– Charlotte Flair attended the first Girl Hero Awards on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California. You can see comments from Flair and Stephanie McMahon below:
Yesterday @MsCharlotteWWE was on hand at the inaugural @GirlUp #GirlHero Awards to present teen leader Kate McCollum with the Trailblazer #GirlHero Award! Congratulations Kate & thank you to Girl Up for including @WWE in your fight to achieving global gender equality! pic.twitter.com/URLPGbKkbC
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 15, 2018
I was honored and proud to present the Girl Hero Trailblazer Award to Kate McCollum today! She is someone who has shaped what this movement is today and who we serve. There is no better example of that than Kate. #GirlHeroAwards @GirlUp 👏🏻 You go woman! pic.twitter.com/eMBY36ze8i
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 15, 2018