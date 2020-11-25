wrestling / News
New Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a new tag team match to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Top Flight, who battled the Young Bucks for the Tag Team Titles last week, will face The Hybrid 2 on this week’s episode.
The full updated lineup for the show is below:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian
* PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny
* Will Hobbs vs. TBA
* Adam Page vs. John Silver
* Top Flight vs. The Hybrid 2
After the Hybrid 2 post-match assault last week, Top Flight looks to get revenge as these teams clash tomorrow night on Dynamite.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesday at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/7EAtLLjeip
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2020
