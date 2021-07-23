New Tag Match Announced For ROH Glory By Honor Night Two

Ring of Honor has added a tag team match to the second night of Glory By Honor. ROH announced on Friday that the Briscos will face the team of Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita at the second night of the show, which takes place on August 20th and the 21st from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The updated lineup for the show is:

Night One

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Flip Gordon

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Rhett Titus

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King & Bestia del Ring)

Night Two

* Steel Cage Match: Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot is on the line.

* MexiSquad vs. La Facción Ingobernable

* Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon & Demonic Flamita