wrestling / News
New Tag Match Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 3, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new tag team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that the Young Bucks will battle Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT, is:
* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver
* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
* Jamie Hayter vs. Riho
* The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor
#AEWDynamite is LIVE on Long Island WEDNESDAY at 8ET/5PT on TNT:
–@bryandanielson v @SilverNumber1
-Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
–@jmehytr v @riho_gtmv
–@youngbucks w/ @AdamColePro v @azucarRoc & @SexyChuckieT w/ @orangecassidy
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/YyIBBQWUDG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More Details On The Young Bucks’ Deal With AEW, Which Wrestlers Have Similar Deals
- Jim Ross On The Briscoe Brothers Potentially Joining AEW, Importance Of Jay Lethal Signing
- Eric Bischoff On What He Regrets About Latest WWE Run, WWE Production Meetings Being ‘Waste Of Time’
- King Woods Asked For Time Off From WWE to Attend Golden Girls Convention