New Tag Match Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that the Young Bucks will battle Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT, is:

* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

* Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

* The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor