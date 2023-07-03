wrestling / News

New Tag Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for this week’s show. Impact announced on Monday that Sami Callihan and Rich Swann will team up to compete against an as-yet-unnamed team on Thursday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on ASX TV and Impact Ultimate Insider on YouTube:

* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA

