New Tag Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for this week’s show. Impact announced on Monday that Sami Callihan and Rich Swann will team up to compete against an as-yet-unnamed team on Thursday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on ASX TV and Impact Ultimate Insider on YouTube:

* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA