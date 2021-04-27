New Tag Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Killian Dain and Drake Maverick will look to settle their differences with Imperium, taking on Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Alexander Wolfe, who has been trying to recruit Dain, will be at ringside for the match.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* Adam Cole returns for a sit-down interview with Arash Markazi

* Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory, with a NXT North American Championship match for Reed if he wins

* Kushida and MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Non-Title Match: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Imperium