New Tag Team Champions Crowned at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)

– Well, Braun Strowman will not be walking out of Clash of Champions tonight with two title belts because he’s already lost one. The team of Absolutely Glorious (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) defeated former champs Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Clash of Champions 2019 to win the Raw tag team titles. You can check out some photos and video clips from tonight’s match below.

Roode and Ziggler won the match after dumping Strowman to the outside. Roode was then able to hit Rollins with a Glorious DDT to get the pinfall.

Braun Strowman will face Rollins for the Universal title later tonight, so he still has one more chance to walk out of Clash of Champions with a title. You can check out 411’s live, ongoing coverage for Clash of Champions RIGHT HERE.