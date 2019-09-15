wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)
– Well, Braun Strowman will not be walking out of Clash of Champions tonight with two title belts because he’s already lost one. The team of Absolutely Glorious (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) defeated former champs Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins tonight at WWE Clash of Champions 2019 to win the Raw tag team titles. You can check out some photos and video clips from tonight’s match below.
Roode and Ziggler won the match after dumping Strowman to the outside. Roode was then able to hit Rollins with a Glorious DDT to get the pinfall.
Braun Strowman will face Rollins for the Universal title later tonight, so he still has one more chance to walk out of Clash of Champions with a title. You can check out 411’s live, ongoing coverage for Clash of Champions RIGHT HERE.
#RAW #TagTeamChampions @WWERollins & @BraunStrowman are on the same page, for now. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/5LpxfQtytW
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
He's ready. #WWEClash @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/dSgFpeBOTt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 15, 2019
We ❤️ teamwork. #WWEClash @WWERollins @BraunStrowman
(Sorry, @HEELZiggler) pic.twitter.com/6SkFFLHnQA
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
This is what we like to call a "2️⃣-for-1️⃣ special." #WWEClash @BraunStrowman @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/XjuEfOQ7xm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 15, 2019
A few months ago, could you imagine @WWERollins & @BraunStrowman vs. @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode for the #RawTagTeamTitles?
Same… but we're SO GLAD it's happening. 🙌 #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/r7mbKpl1nU
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
🎶Glorious! No, I won't give in. I won't give in. 'Til I'm victorious! And I will defend. I will defend!🎶@RealRobertRoode & @HEELZiggler are GLORIOUS & VICTORIOUS as they become the NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions at #WWEClash! pic.twitter.com/S8Ume7gnVH
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
What could this loss mean for tonight's #UniversalTitle match? #WWEClash @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/M1JoDGSCKU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on How the Black Scorpion Angle Hurt Sting’s First WCW Title Run, Says Ole Anderson Did It on a Whim in Response to TBS Execs
- Eric Bischoff Explains How Turner Broadcasting Executives Sabotaged WCW in the Late 1990s and Wanted WCW Gone
- Bruce Prichard on Bringing Back Rick Rude to WWE for DX Bodyguard Role in 1997, How Rude Once Threatened to Kill Him
- Big Cass Gets Into Backstage Incident With Joey Janela & Fight With Pat Buck At WrestlePro Show