New Tag Team Champions Crowned On Impact Wrestling
We have new World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated the Motor City Machine Guns to capture the titles on Thursday’s show.
The win marks both Bullet Club members’ first runs with the title, and end the MCMG’s third reign at 78 days. The Guns won the titles on the December 15th episode of Impact.
.@The_Ace_Austin and @SuperChrisSabin kick things off! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DNmqUv5QzD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2023
The Border City Stretch is LOCKED IN! @fakekinkade @DashingChrisBey #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VakWLuoOLh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2023
#ANDNEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions! @The_Ace_Austin @DashingChrisBey #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/e6QSzzvhDw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2023