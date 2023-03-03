wrestling / News

New Tag Team Champions Crowned On Impact Wrestling

March 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Ace Austin Chris Bey Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

We have new World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated the Motor City Machine Guns to capture the titles on Thursday’s show.

The win marks both Bullet Club members’ first runs with the title, and end the MCMG’s third reign at 78 days. The Guns won the titles on the December 15th episode of Impact.

