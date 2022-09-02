New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Impact Wrestling

We have new Impact World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On Thursday night’s show, The OGK defeated The Good Brothers to capture the titles. Matt Taven pinned Karl Anderson after a Proton Pack to pick up the victory and the titles.

The win marks the first reigns with the titles for either Taven or Bennett, and ends the Good Brothers’ third run with the titles at 68 days. As has been reported, the two finished their commitments to Impact at the most recent tapings.