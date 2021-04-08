wrestling / News

New Tag Team Champions Crowned at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver MSK

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions after a chaotic, high-paced match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night one. MSK defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to win the titles, which were vacated after Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder a couple of weeks back. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks the first championships in WWE for both members of MSK. Our live coverage of the show is here.

