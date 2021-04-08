wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)
We have new NXT Tag Team Champions after a chaotic, high-paced match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night one. MSK defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to win the titles, which were vacated after Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder a couple of weeks back. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks the first championships in WWE for both members of MSK. Our live coverage of the show is here.
Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles.
You're gonna want to see this on @USA_Network and simulcasting on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/C6q04WphRf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
Can the Grizzled Young Veterans top MSK and Legado del Fantasma for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EmF258ei1u
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
.@NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE aren't the only highflyers in this match…
Look at @RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_ go! 😱 😱 😱 #NXTTakeOver @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/AgDLBeMQAU
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
THE MOVE IS BACK! We're all winners tonight. 😍 #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/MbLHI0MLpl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2021
A childhood dream has officially become an adult reality.@NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE are your NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions! #NXTTakeOver #AndNew pic.twitter.com/ZWlW2rmhCC
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
