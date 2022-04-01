wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned On MLW: Fusion
The MLW Tag Team Championships changed hands on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. EJ Nduka and his mystery partner, Calvin Tankman, defeated 5150 on tonight’s show to capture the titles. You can see clips from the match below.
This marks the first reign for Nduka and Tankman, and ends 5150’s reign at 112 days. Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie defeated Los Parks to win the titles at MLW War Chamber in November.
Who's @EjTheJudge partner in this main event for the World tag team championships against 5150? It's none other than #HeavyweightHustle @CalvinTankman. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/5eaHEPQO5u
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022
.@SliceBoogie with an Inverted DDT on @CalvinTankman #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/KO2nMi3cYj
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022
5150 with the Street Sweeper!@SliceBoogie @DannyLimeLight #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/HJ7T6SHVNE
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022
WHAT STRENGTH FROM @EjTheJudge. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/dssQoouKAA
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022
