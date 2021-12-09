wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE NXT UK (Clips)
NXT UK has new Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode. Thursday’s show saw Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the titles. You can see clips from the match below.
The win marks the first reign for Mustache Mountain and ends Pretty Deadly’s run at 287 days. They defeated Gallus on the episode that aired on February 25th for the championships.
Who ordered the two tasty snacks??#NXTUK Tag Team Champions @SamStokerPD & @LewisHowleyPD are here. pic.twitter.com/aMeeGrkJcq
— WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2021
.@sam_gradwell picked up steam and it’s paying off! #NXTUK @Shasamuels pic.twitter.com/hymgnTjdMa
— WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2021
It's #TylerBate time!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/MccAiU5AMR
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021
OH NOOOOO!@LewisHowleyPD@SamStokerPD#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/x90qyfNqgE
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021
💦🥛@SamStokerPD @LewisHowleyPD #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ylMFcUqKCU
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021
😲😲😲#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/5YlOEGylGt
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/sJecSyHAW6
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021
INCREDIBLE!!!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/gKh0LDqdnR
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021
WE HAVE NEW @NXTUK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!#MoustacheMountain wins the #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/LhxoszO89W
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 9, 2021
#MoustacheMountain did it!
Your NEW #NXTUK Tag Team Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/LqiDBAYMbr
— WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Belief in WWE About Status Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly
- Adam Cole On Backstory Of Putting Together His AEW Theme Song, How Fan Interaction Plays Huge Role
- R-Truth On Forming a Close Bond With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince’s Reason For Why He Likes Him
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’