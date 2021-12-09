wrestling / News

New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE NXT UK (Clips)

December 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moustache Mountain NXT UK

NXT UK has new Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode. Thursday’s show saw Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) defeated Pretty Deadly to win the titles. You can see clips from the match below.

The win marks the first reign for Mustache Mountain and ends Pretty Deadly’s run at 287 days. They defeated Gallus on the episode that aired on February 25th for the championships.

