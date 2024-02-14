wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE NXT
We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, the Wolfdogs, defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in the main event of Tuesday’s show to win the titles. Bron pinned Stacks after a spear that followed an End of Days by Corbin to claim the win and the titles.
The win gives Breakker and Corbin the Tag Team Titles in a match they earned by virtue of winning the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It makes the first reign for both men with the titles and ends The Family’s second reign at 92 days. D’Angelo and Stacks won the titles from Chase U on the November 14th episode of NXT.
😱😱😱
The action is picking up FAST in our main event! #NXTTagTitles #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CascDu5mwD
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2024
😤😤😤@TonyDangeloWWE is a BEAST! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6GtVYkW9eS
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2024
OH. MY. GOD.
This is chaos!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZPPgz8WNii
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2024
WHAT A MOMENT 👏👏👏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6AX0jkQFSF
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos