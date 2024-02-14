New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE NXT

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, the Wolfdogs, defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in the main event of Tuesday’s show to win the titles. Bron pinned Stacks after a spear that followed an End of Days by Corbin to claim the win and the titles.

The win gives Breakker and Corbin the Tag Team Titles in a match they earned by virtue of winning the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It makes the first reign for both men with the titles and ends The Family’s second reign at 92 days. D’Angelo and Stacks won the titles from Chase U on the November 14th episode of NXT.