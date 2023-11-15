wrestling / News

New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE NXT

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Tony D'Angelo Stacks Image Credit: WWE

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following the opening match of this week’s show. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Chase U to win the titles on tonight’s show, reclaiming the championships they lost to Duke Hudson and Andre Chase.

The win marks the duo’s second run with the titles and ends Chase U’s reign at 22 days, having won them at NXT Halloween Havoc night one.

