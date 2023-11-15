wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE NXT
We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following the opening match of this week’s show. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Chase U to win the titles on tonight’s show, reclaiming the championships they lost to Duke Hudson and Andre Chase.
The win marks the duo’s second run with the titles and ends Chase U’s reign at 22 days, having won them at NXT Halloween Havoc night one.
Has @AndreChaseWWE lost the trust of his students?#NXTTagTitles #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JRn5XElzaL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 15, 2023
What is going on?!
The #ChaseU Student Section has walked out on @AndreChaseWWE 😱#NXTTagTitles #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/NBDoZJRM6V
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2023
🤌🤌🤌#TheFamily has taken down #ChaseU and have regained the #NXTTagTitles! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MTXPx9VAaA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 15, 2023
