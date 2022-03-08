New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy as well as Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat tag team match to recapture the championships. You can see some clips from the match below.

RK-Bro mark their second title reign together, and end Alpha Academy’s first reign as a team at 56 days. Chad Gable and Otis defeated RK-Bro for the titles on the January 10th episode of Raw.