wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy as well as Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat tag team match to recapture the championships. You can see some clips from the match below.
RK-Bro mark their second title reign together, and end Alpha Academy’s first reign as a team at 56 days. Chad Gable and Otis defeated RK-Bro for the titles on the January 10th episode of Raw.
The Seth "Freakin" Rollins symphony kicks off #WWERaw TONIGHT in Cleveland!@WWERollins @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/5JwQRDgQL2
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
Could you IMAGINE #WrestleMania without these two?!@FightOwensFight @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WGkRFogHWU
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
"WE are UNDENIABLE…"@FightOwensFight @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2hTzGHb5Bh
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
#TheViper is as intense as ever!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2ddBNRb24T
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
MASTER GABLE.
THE MASTER! (MASTER!)@WWEGable #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Onz446TpF7
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
The 2-for-1 special!@WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/No7sSdBIZr
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
With the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles on the line, everyone is doing what they can to book their trip to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/G7oXqqlJYt
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
VIPER MODE@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/s4QuS4ihtt
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
RKO!!!!!!@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cZrHPPCq7h
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
OH BABY!@otiswwe takes a trip onto the #WWERaw announce table courtesy of #RKBro. pic.twitter.com/D6XXCyO2iB
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
#RKBro is on a mission to regain their #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles and walk into #WrestleMania as the champions. pic.twitter.com/p47o1cITYR
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
THIS IS RAW-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWERaw #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/DyHKKQJWfr
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
KEVIN OWENS, YOU MADMAN!@FightOwensFight #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/90zN6nIhhT
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
#RKBro did it!!!!!
We have NEW #WWERaw Tag Team Champions.@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/578xmPqEvj
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Recalls ‘Foolish’ Decision To Do Shooting Star Press At WWE WrestleMania XIX
- Tony Khan Confirms He’ll Be Booker For Ring Of Honor, Talks Potential ROH Roster Plans
- Details On Who Is Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW