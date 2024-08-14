New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE NXT

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Chase U’s Andre Chase and Ridge Holland defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom on Tuesday’s show to capture the titles. Holland hit Axiom with a DDT to get the pinfall and the victory.

The win marks Chase U’s second reign with the titles; the first reign was with Chase and Duke Hudson. It’s Holland’s first title reign in his WWE career. Frazer and Axiom’s reign ends at 126 days after having defeated Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin on the April 9th episode of NXT.