New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Smackdown

We have new WWE Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits to capture the titles on Friday’s show. The match ended when Ford got hit with a suplex powerbomb by the Wyatt Sicks after Gacy distracted the referee to allow Erick Rowan to pull Ford out of a pin attempt on Lumis.

This marks the first titles for Gacy and Lumis in WWE, and the Profits’ reign at 119 days. The Profits defeated #DIY to win the titles on the March 14th episode of Smackdown from Barcelona, Spain.