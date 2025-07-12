wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Smackdown
We have new WWE Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits to capture the titles on Friday’s show. The match ended when Ford got hit with a suplex powerbomb by the Wyatt Sicks after Gacy distracted the referee to allow Erick Rowan to pull Ford out of a pin attempt on Lumis.
This marks the first titles for Gacy and Lumis in WWE, and the Profits’ reign at 119 days. The Profits defeated #DIY to win the titles on the March 14th episode of Smackdown from Barcelona, Spain.
.@MontezFordWWE may have just turned this match around! 🔄 pic.twitter.com/cLCZ2S0TrS
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPS! 🤯
The Wyatt Sicks just sent a message to the entire SmackDown Tag Team Division… pic.twitter.com/xzrsZqNfNU
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
