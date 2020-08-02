wrestling / News
New Tag Team Match Added to this Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 2, 2020 | Posted by
A new tag team match is set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Santana noted on Twitter that he and Ortiz will take on Best Friends on the August 5th episode, as you can see below. Best Friends have been at odds with Inner Circle as part of the feud between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho.
As always, Dynamite airs Wednesday on TNT.
Jokes over, scrubs. 🖕🏼#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EfD0VUqNi4
— Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) August 2, 2020
