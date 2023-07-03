New Tag Team Match Added To MLW Fusion Taping

A new tag team match is set for this coming weekend’s MLW Fusion taping. MLW announced on Sunday that 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice will team up to take on The Calling at the July 8th show in Philadelphia.

The updated card for the MLW taping is:

* Scramble Match: Ken Broadway vs. Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Love, Doug

* 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling

* Microman & The Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

* Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

* Tiara James debuts

* Snisky debuts