New Tag Team Match Added To MLW Fusion Taping
July 2, 2023 | Posted by
A new tag team match is set for this coming weekend’s MLW Fusion taping. MLW announced on Sunday that 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice will team up to take on The Calling at the July 8th show in Philadelphia.
The updated card for the MLW taping is:
* Scramble Match: Ken Broadway vs. Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Love, Doug
* 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling
* Microman & The Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez
* Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
* Tiara James debuts
* Snisky debuts
JUST SIGNED: ANARCHY in the 2300 ARENA this Saturday!
Second Gear Crew vs. The Calling
🎟️ https://t.co/0qvY4rbwNl pic.twitter.com/VpEPgzrtKz
— MLW (@MLW) July 2, 2023
