New Tag Team Match Set For ROH 18th Anniversary PPV

Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry will be taking on a hefty challenge at the ROH 18th Anniversary show. ROH has announced that the two will be facing the Briscoes at the show, which takes place on March 13th in Las Vegas.

The full announcement is below:

DALTON CASTLE AND JOE HENDRY MEET THE BRISCOES AT 18TH ANNIVERSARY

Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry are looking to break away from the pack in the tag team division, and they’ll have an opportunity to do so when they take on Jay and Mark Briscoe at 18th Anniversary in Las Vegas on March 13.

Castle and Hendry have shown flashes of being an outstanding team, but the entertaining duo has achieved mixed results during their short time as a unit because they haven’t always been on the same page.

Their biggest win thus far was a three-way match in January when they prevailed over the Briscoes and PJ Black and Brian Johnson. The Briscoes did not factor into the finish in that bout. Defeating the 11-time former ROH World Tag Team Champions in a traditional tag match will be a bigger challenge for Castle and Hendry.

The Briscoes, who were recently voted ROH Tag Team of the Decade, continue to set the bar in tag team competition regardless of whether they have the belts. They just had yet another show-stealing performance when they defeated MexaBlood (Bandido and Flamita) at Free Enterprise on Feb. 9.

Will Castle and Hendry score a breakthrough victory? Or will Dem Boys move one step closer to title No. 12? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!