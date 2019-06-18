wrestling / News

New Tag Team Match Set For WWE Stomping Grounds

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A new tag team match is official for this weekend’s WWE Stomping Grounds. Xavier Woods and Big E. will face the reunited Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the show. Owens, Zayn and Baron Corbin faced The New Day on Monday’s Raw in a six-man tag match, which ended with Zayn and Owens abandoning Corbin and Kofi Kingston winning for his team.

We’ll have an updated card for Sunday’s PPV after tonight’s Raw ends.

