New Talent Announced For WrestleCon 2019

– WrestleCon has announced that several Dragon Gate talenmt will appear at their 2019 Wrestlemania weekend convention. The company announced on Friday that Susumu Yokosuka, YAMATO, Shun Skywalker, Eita Luchador, Yoshino, and Big R Shimizu will all appear at the con for signing and photo sessions, and will compete at shows during the event.

Those names join a lengthy list of performers that include Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall, Velvet Sky, Angelina Love, Melina, Sean “Val Venis” Morley, Shark Boy, Vickie Guerrero, Celeste “Kaitlyn” Bonin, Gary Michael Cappetta, Missy Hyatt, Masato Tanaka, the Nitro Girls, Daga, Alicia Atout, Baby Doll, Bandido, Colt Cabana, Sami Callihan, JJ Dillon, Rey Fenix, Ronnie Garvin, Shane Helms, Tim Horner, John Hennigan, Midajah, Nikita Koloff, Teddy Long, The Midnight Express (Stan Lane & Bobby Eaton), Pamela Paulshock, Pentagon Jr., Joey Ryan, Ricky Steanboat, Jimmy Valiant, Taya Valkyrie, and Barry Windham.

The convention takes place on April 5th and 6th at New York City Hilton Midtown. You can find out more here.