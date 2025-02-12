wrestling / News
New Teaser For Mystery Faction Airs On WWE NXT
February 11, 2025 | Posted by
The new alliance that is coming at NXT Vengeance Day got a new teaser at the end of this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show closed out with a teaser promoting the arrival of the mystery foursome following a test screen. You can see it below as part of the video package hyping Vengeance Day.
NXT Vengeance Day takes place on Saturday night and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally.
It's one of the biggest nights of the year for #WWENXT.
Get ready for a game-changing night SATURDAY at #VengeanceDay! 😈 pic.twitter.com/Ia9cL6ulMt
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Addresses His Relationship With Bret Hart, Shares Details of Their Last Meeting
- Tony Schiavone Says Larry Zbyszko Was a Tremendous Color Commentator In WCW
- More On AEW Releases Of Malakai Black, Miro & Ricky Starks
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was ‘Insulted’ By Finish of ECW One Night Stand 2006, Fine With It Now