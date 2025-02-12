wrestling / News

New Teaser For Mystery Faction Airs On WWE NXT

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Mystery Faction Teaser 2-11-25 Image Credit: WWE

The new alliance that is coming at NXT Vengeance Day got a new teaser at the end of this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show closed out with a teaser promoting the arrival of the mystery foursome following a test screen. You can see it below as part of the video package hyping Vengeance Day.

NXT Vengeance Day takes place on Saturday night and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Vengeance Day, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading