WWE News: New Teaser For Mystery NXT Return, Prime Target Video For Kyle O’Reilly

– A new mystery vignette aired teasing the star who is set to return at NXT Takeover 31 on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below, in which the returning star said that they’re going “home” to NXT when they76 appear.

The person drives a motorcycle past the Amway Center in Orlando as they say, “I’ve heard them say you can never go back home. Too many roads in life to take, but sometimes you have to stop and look around to see that home may not be the same place it was when you left it, and you realize doing something about it will be your best move.”

– WWE airs a Prime Target video for Kyle O’Reilly ahead of his match with Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at Takeover: