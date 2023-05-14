– New Texas Pro Wrestling presented Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, May 12 at the Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The card streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* New Texas Pro LoneStar Championship – Ladder Match: Rudy Garza beat Isaac Morales (c) to win the title.

* Erik Lockhart beat Ninja Mack.

* Just Nick beat Shawn Hendrix.

* Raychell Rose beat Sandra Moone.

* New Texas Pro Tag Team Championships: JJ Blake & Terrale Tempo defeated The 8th Day (Brother Tracey & Oday) (c) to win the titles.

* Mysterious Q beat Steve Pena.

* Lil Evil was victorious over Exodus Prime and Izzy James.

* Fly Def (Warren Johnson & Zack Zilla) beat Da Russell Twins (Allen Russell & Kameron Russell).

* New Texas Pro Women’s Championship: Vert Vixen beat Hyan (c) to capture the title.