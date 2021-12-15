New Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City

– PWInsider reports that Boardwalk Hall issued a new pre-sale code offer to members of their mailing list for AEW’s upcoming debut in Atlantic City, New Jersey for Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The pre-sale code for the upcoming Atlantic City edition of AEW Dynamite is AEWBH.

The pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10:00 am EST. Tickets will then be available for the general public starting Friday, December 17 at 10:00 am EST.