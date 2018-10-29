New Title Match Added to NJPW Power Struggle 2018

Will Ospreay was pulled from NJPW Power Struggle due to an injury, and his title match with Taichi canceled. NJPW has announced that NEVER Champion Taichi will remain on the card, defending against former champion Hirooki Goto on the November 3rd event…

* Super Junior Tag League Finals

* Kazuchka Okada & Beretta vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. The Golden Lovers

* Rev Pro British Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

* NEVER Title Match: Champion Taichi vs. Hirooki Goto

* IC Title Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. EVIL