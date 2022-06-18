New Title Match Announced For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door On This Week’s Rampage

The IWGP And ROH World Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a winner-takes-all match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that FTR, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan, and Roppongi Vice will do battle for FTR’s ROH World Tag Team Championships and United Empire’s IWGP Tag Team Championships.

The show is set to take place on June 26th and airs live on PPV.