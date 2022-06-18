wrestling / News
New Title Match Announced For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door On This Week’s Rampage
June 17, 2022 | Posted by
The IWGP And ROH World Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a winner-takes-all match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that FTR, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan, and Roppongi Vice will do battle for FTR’s ROH World Tag Team Championships and United Empire’s IWGP Tag Team Championships.
The show is set to take place on June 26th and airs live on PPV.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- Details On Which WWE Board Members Are Involved In Investigating Vince McMahon
- AEW Reportedly Pulled The Hardys From Ladder Match Prior To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related