New Title Match Announced For NXT Great American Bash
The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next Tuesday’s Great American Bash. Tonight’s episode of NXT saw Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez beat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to earn a shot at Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan on next week’s show.
NXT Great American Bash is a special-themed episode of NXT that airs next Tuesday on USA Network. We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s episode ends.
