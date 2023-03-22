New Title Matches Added To NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Shows

NJPW has added a couple of title matches to their Road To Sakura Genesis on April 2nd and 3rd. The promotion has announced updated cards for their April 2nd and April 3rd events in Korakuen Hall, with Shingo Takagi defending the KOPW Championship in an Ultimate Triad Match against Aaron Henare on the April 2nd show. Then on April 3rd, the team of Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki, & El Desperado will defend their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against EVIL, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi.

You can see the full lineups below for the shows, which will lead into Sakura Genesis on April 8th:

NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis (April 2nd)

* KOPW Championship Ultimate Triad Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare

* Kazuchika Okada, Master Wato, YOH, Tiger Mask, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, & Taka Michinoku

* Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Boltin Oleg vs. Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto vs. Aussie Open & The Great-O-Khan

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Ren Narita, & Ryohei Oiwa vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & Dick Togo

* Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, & BUSHI vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, & Gedo

* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima

NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis (April 3rd)

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki, & El Desperado vs. EVIL, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi

* Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA & Taichi

* Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Robbie Eagles, & Kosei Fujita

* Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb & Aussie Open

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, & Shota Umino vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, & Gedo

* Master Wato, YOH, & Tiger Mask vs. TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Tomohiro Ishii & Oskar Leube vs. Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan