New TNA+ Knockouts Playlist Honors Women’s History Month

TNA+ has released a new playlist of Knockouts matches for Women’s History Month. The stremaing platform released the new playlist on Tuesday, which features the following matches (per PWInsider):

* Knockouts Gauntlet | Bound For Glory 2007 – The first-ever Knockouts Champion is crowned in a Gauntlet for the Gold. (14:59)

* Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong | Turning Point 2007 – Legendary rivals face off for the Knockouts World Title. (17:02)

* Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong (No Disqualification) | Final Resolution 2008 – Knockouts World Title match with no disqualifications. (16:35)

* Tara vs. Awesome Kong (Six Sides of Steel) | Turning Point 2009 – A brutal steel cage match. (12:04)

* Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell (Last Knockout Standing) | Slammiversary 2013 – A hard-hitting battle with special referee ODB. (12:57)

* Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell (Ladder Match) | IMPACT July 11, 2013 – A high-stakes #1 Contender’s ladder match. (12:32)

* TNA ONO: Knockouts Knockdown 2013 – Knockouts battle for supremacy in a special event. (2:42:07)

* Gail Kim vs. Madison Rayne (Steel Cage) | Lockdown 2014 – Knockouts Championship on the line inside a steel cage. (12:22)

* TNA ONO: Knockouts Knockdown 2014 – TNA Knockouts and indie wrestlers fight to be crowned Queen of the Knockouts. (2:39:59)

* TNA ONO: Knockouts Knockdown 2015 – Another epic Knockouts showdown. (2:41:22)

* Rosemary vs. Jade (Steel Cage) | IMPACT December 1, 2016 – A brutal steel cage Knockouts Championship match. (14:14)

* Rosemary vs. Jade (Monster’s Ball) | IMPACT January 26, 2017 – A hardcore battle for the Knockouts World Championship. (13:18)

* TNA ONO: Knockouts Knockdown 2016 – Knockouts and indie wrestlers compete to be Queen of the Knockouts. (2:37:58)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie | Homecoming 2019 – Knockouts World Title match with Gail Kim as special referee. (15:35)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace (30-Minute Ironwoman) | IMPACT August 25, 2020 – A grueling test of endurance for the Knockouts Championship. (24:58)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim | Rebellion 2019 – A generational clash between a legend and a rising star. (18:19)

* Knockouts Knockdown 2021 – Featuring Decay vs. The Influence and a Knockouts Knockdown Tournament. (2:49:14)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich (Pick Your Poison) | Knockouts Knockdown 2021 – Deonna faces Mickie James’ chosen opponent. (15:43)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Chelsea Green (Ultimate X) | Hard To Kill 2022 – First-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. (16:31)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (Texas Death Match) | Hard to Kill 2022 – A no-rules war for the Knockouts Championship. (26:34)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C | IMPACT January 13, 2022 – Winner takes all in a title vs. title match. (15:41)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Willow Nightingale | IMPACT April 14, 2022 – Willow answers the “Champ Champ” challenge. (8:26)

* Queen of the Mountain | Slammiversary 2022 – Historic multi-woman match for the Knockouts Championship. (25:59)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim | Emergence 2022 – Knockouts World Championship match. (20:30)

* Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch (Monster’s Ball) | IMPACT September 29, 2022 – A hardcore battle leading into Bound For Glory. (17:31)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw | IMPACT November 10, 2022 – First-time-ever Knockouts World Title defense. (16:08)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (Title vs. Career) | Hard To Kill 2023 – Mickie James risks it all for the Knockouts Championship. (28:14)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity | Slammiversary 2023 – Trinity challenges for her first Knockouts World Title. (20:42)

* Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Trinity vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Tasha Steelz | IMPACT September 21, 2023 – A generational 10-Knockout tag match. (23:49)

* \MK Ultra vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Tasha Steelz | Main Event Mondays – Knockouts Tag Title defense from Bound For Glory. (12:13)

* Jordynne Grace and Sol Ruca vs. Rosemary and Wendy Choo | IMPACT September 26, 2024 – Sol Ruca makes her TNA debut. (10:45)