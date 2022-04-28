wrestling / News

New TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

We have a new AEW TNT Champion following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to recapture the championship in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks Sky’s second run with the title, ending Guevara’s second run at 12 days. Guevara won the championship from Sky on the April 15th episode of Dynamite.

