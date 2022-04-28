wrestling / News
New TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite
We have a new AEW TNT Champion following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to recapture the championship in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below.
The win marks Sky’s second run with the title, ending Guevara’s second run at 12 days. Guevara won the championship from Sky on the April 15th episode of Dynamite.
The TNT Championship is on the line here at #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1hAQ2Mx0Xy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
TNT Champion @sammyguevara, accompanied by @TayConti_ is here for this championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/J2dfAIgInG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Yikes, Sammy! @sammyguevara risking life and limb here in this TNT Championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LSQ8vNfnJE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
What a cutter by @sammyguevara! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/VhbhhsxyNq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Standing Spanish Fly by @sammyguevara sends @scorpiosky into the barbed wired ladder! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yym9t5q7dU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
.@TayConti takes a cheap shot at #DanLambert and @PaigeVanZant picks up where she left off with Tay! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/4PhfDQN0FM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
#AndNew!!! @ScorpioSky has done it! Once again he is TNT Champion after that war with @sammyguevara! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yj7zWM7n7i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
