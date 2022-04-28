New TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW TNT Champion following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to recapture the championship in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks Sky’s second run with the title, ending Guevara’s second run at 12 days. Guevara won the championship from Sky on the April 15th episode of Dynamite.

The TNT Championship is on the line here at #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1hAQ2Mx0Xy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

The TNT Championship is on the line here at #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1hAQ2Mx0Xy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Yikes, Sammy! @sammyguevara risking life and limb here in this TNT Championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LSQ8vNfnJE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022