wrestling / News
WWE News: New Total Bellas Season 3 Trailer, WrestleMania 13 In 60 Seconds, NXT’s Vanessa Borne Celebrates a Birthday
March 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Total Bellas returns for Season 3 this spring and E! Entertainment has released a new trailer…
– Here is WrestleMania 13 in 60-seconds…
– NXT’s Vanessa Borne turns 25 years old today…
More birthday wishes go out today to @MaeYoungClassic competitor and @WWENXT Superstar @VanessaBorneWWE! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Yh2H9LFOzL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 18, 2018