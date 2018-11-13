wrestling / News
WWE News: New Total Divas Previews, NXT Takeover: War Games Preview Video
November 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the synopsis along with some preview videos for Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas…
A Sisterhood Beyond Blood: After a rocky first night, Trinity joins the Bellas, Nattie, Nia, Paige, and Lana in Tahoe, where they bond in a way they never have before; Brie tries to convince the girls that the lake monster Tahoe Tessy is indeed real.”
– Here is a preview for Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: War Games II” event….
The most dangerous match in @WWENXT returns when #NXTTakeOver: WarGames II streams LIVE THIS SATURDAY at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/0RemIr6esU
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018