WWE News: New Total Divas Previews, NXT Takeover: War Games Preview Video

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Total Divas Season 8

– Here is the synopsis along with some preview videos for Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas…

A Sisterhood Beyond Blood: After a rocky first night, Trinity joins the Bellas, Nattie, Nia, Paige, and Lana in Tahoe, where they bond in a way they never have before; Brie tries to convince the girls that the lake monster Tahoe Tessy is indeed real.”


– Here is a preview for Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: War Games II” event….

